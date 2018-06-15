Fernando Alonso Says The State Of Formula 1 Will Help Decide His Future

Fernando Alonso has said that the state of Formula 1 will be a bigger factor than his form at McLaren F1 Team.

The Spaniard has now retired for two consecutive races with car-related issues as McLaren’s tough start to the season continues.

Alonso currently lies seventh overall in the championship after some excellent drives by the Spaniard but McLaren’s form has been questionable, having not produced the promising pace they’ve hoped for since their switch from Honda to Renault engines.

During the weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix, Alonso was vocal over how F1 is becoming too predictable. With his future within the sport in question, as the Spaniard is competing in the World Endurance Championship this year with Toyota Gazoo Racing and a possible move to IndyCar next year, Alonso said to Autosport.com that his future in F1 will be determined more than McLaren’s form.

“The last championship car I had was 2007,” said Alonso. “All the rest has been always quite far off from the performance at the top or the winning team that season.

“So, 11 years after that moment, I don’t think there is a problem. The biggest thing for me is the direction that Formula 1 goes. I don’t think too much in how competitive you will be next year because it’s impossible to predict, it’s just about the sport.

“It’s a constructors’ world championship, it’s not a drivers’ world championship.”

When asked he’s confident whether McLaren’s form was important for his satisfaction, Alonso said that it’s mainly down to the driver’s input.

“It’s not a matter of how competitive you are,” said the Spaniard. “It’s how important the driver input becomes, and which direction the sport wants to take.”

Canada saw McLaren hit their lowest of the season, with both cars narrowly making it through qualifying one and starting fourteenth and fifteenth respectfully. Both Alonso and team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne failed to score points as Alonso retired midway through the race, having been in the points whilst Vandoorne picked up a puncture at the start and finished down in sixteenth place.

After not finishing on his 300th Grand Prix, Alonso hopes that needs to address their reliability as well as their performance.

“We saw at the beginning of the year how many points we scored and now we retire the car seventh in Monaco and 10th so we’ve lost points in the last two races,” Alonso continued.

“We have some problems with the car that we need to keep improving and see what happens in the next couple of months.

“It was definitely disappointing and frustrating. We were not competitive but at the same time we overtook a couple of cars at the restart and we were in the points.”