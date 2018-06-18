Ferrari celebrate double Le Mans GTE Am Podium

Ferrari‘s GTE Am class entries faired much better than their GTE Pro counterparts, with two podium finishes thanks to Spirit of Race and Keating Motorsports-Risi Competizione.

Ferrari customer teams played a leading role in the race. In this class too, Porsche made the most of its BoP advantage, but Spirit of Race, Keating Motorsport-Risi Competizione and JMW Motorsport teams (later delayed by a series of problems), were in the fight.

Giancarlo Fisichella drove a brilliant race and even led for a time before having to settle for a podium place when the #77 Dempsey-Proton Porsche of Campbell, Ried and Andlauer took a decisive lead.

After a difficult start, the Keating Motorsports crew pulled off a perfect comeback thanks to solid stints from Ben Keating, Jeroen Bleekemolen and Lucas Stolz. In the final stage, a spin by Keating gifted Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Fisichella the second position, but a third-place on the podium was never in doubt.

The Ferrari of JMW Motorsport, driven by Liam Griffin, Cooper MacNeil and Jeff Segal finished fifth while the Clearwater Racing crew of Weng Sun Mok, Matt Griffin and Keita Sawa finished in eighth, ahead of the 488 GTE of MR Racing.