Ferrari Have ‘Lost Ground’ To Make Up in Austria, Admits Arrivabene

Scuderia Ferrari‘s team principal Maurizio Arrivabene says the Italian team will have to make up for lost ground in the next round in Austria, after a mixed result from the French Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel got caught in an opening lap accident with Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport‘s Valtteri Bottas, which compromise his race as a new front wing was needed. The German was able to claw his way back through the field but received a penalty for causing a collision at the start, which he served in his second pit stop.

The German finished the race in an impressive fifth place in his comeback drive through the field, earning himself the Driver of the Day award.

Kimi Räikkönen however, was able to bring back some silverware for Ferrari as he captured third place. A pit stop over the midway point of the race proved to help the Finn fight with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Daniel Ricciardo for the final podium spot.

Räikkönen was able to pass the Australian was ease before the chicane and claimed his fourth podium of the season.

Maurizio Arrivabene spoke after the race, saying that it was a shame the accident occurred at the start for Vettel but was impressed by Ferrari’s race pace around a track that didn’t suit their car.

”It was a shame about the accident at the start, which meant we couldn’t show what we could really do.” said Arrivabene.

“But on a track that is not best suited to the SF71H, it proved to be very competitive in terms of its race pace.

“That was evident from the great fight back up the order, featuring overtaking moves from Kimi and Sebastian.

As a result for Vettel’s incident at the start and finishing down in fifth, the German loses his championship lead to rival and eventual race winner, Lewis Hamilton who controlled the race up front with ease.

With Ferrari losing out on valuable points at Paul Ricard, Arrivabene calls on his team to focus on the next round in Austria next weekend to recover lost ground.

“The team gave its all, making the right strategy calls to give the drivers every chance to get the best result possible in the circumstances.” Arrivabene continued.

“With such a tight calendar, we are already looking ahead to the Austrian GP, which gets underway in a few days and we have to focus on making up the lost ground.”