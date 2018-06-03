“Finishing third when you had the chance to win is not that good!” – Peugeot Sport Director Bruno Famin

Peugeot Sport Director Bruno Famin was happy with another podium finish as Sébastien Loeb took third place at the World RX of Great Britain, but couldn’t hide his disappointment of missing out on winning.

“It’s good that we’re here with another podium and the speed is clearly there.” said Famin.

“The drivers and cars have been performing well, but obviously we had a tricky final day, along with some other competitors.”

“Finishing third is good but finishing third when you had the chance to win is not that good!”

While there was smiles from podium result there was disappointment as punctures took out both Timmy and Kevin Hansen.

“We need to look carefully into the cause of the punctures that affected both Timmy and Kevin today, which even deprived Timmy of a place in the final.

“It’s a shame as Timmy has won at least one race in every round so far, which shows his consistency everywhere.”

Famin has been impressed with the performance from the younger Hansen this year as he shows his potential in the older-spec Peugeot 208 WRX.

“Kevin has also demonstrated his potential once more, as he did in Belgium, while Seb has delivered us another strong result.

“It’s very close between the top three teams but we’re right in the middle of that fight. So in the end we’re happy, after a nice weekend at the SpeedMachine Festival.

“We now go back to the factory, and we will have just one week to analyse and set up the car again for the next round.”