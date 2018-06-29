FIA Formula 2

George Russell Sets The Pace In F2 Practice in Austria

George Russell - F2 - Austria - Practice
Credit: Zak Mauger / FIA Formula 2

ART Grand Prix‘s George Russell topped the practice time sheets around the Red Bull Ring for FIA Formula 2 .

The British driver set a time of 1:14.159 to lead ahead of DAMSAlexander Albon and MP Motorsport‘s Roberto Merhi.

Carlin Motorsport‘s Sérgio Sette Câmara placed the fourth fastest time ahead of Paul Ricard‘s sprint race winner Nyck de Vries. Championship leader Lando Norris placed the sixth fastest lap time of the session at Spielberg, beating Antonio Fuoco, Artem Markelov, Jack Aitken and Maximilian Günther.

The session got underway with the Formula 2 drivers heading out on track for their installation laps. Trident‘s Santino Ferrucci set the initial time with a 1:33.352 within the first five minutes. Ferrucci improved his time into a 1:16.990 as the driver start to set competitive lap times.

Jack Aitken pushed himself up to first with a 1:15.083 whilst Lando Norris sent wide into Turn 3 when setting his lap time. He would go on to set the fastest time on the following lap ahead of Albon, Russell and Aitken, who made contact with Roy Nissany when the Campos Vexatec Racing driver tried to pass him, but the Israeli driver’s rear wheel hit the ART’s front wheel, resulting in Nissany receiving a puncture. The stewards are investigating the incident.

With 30 minutes of the session left, Russell leads the way ahead of Albon, Sette Câmara, de Vries and Norris.

BWT Arden‘s Günther drifted his way through Turn 1 when starting a lap time, with Artem Markelov following the German into the corner by going wide and using the run-off. Gunther improved his time to push up to eighth place.

MP Motorsport’s Roberto Merhi jumped up the order into third place, setting a time 0.259 seconds slower than Russell.

Trident’s Arjun Maini went for a trip in the gravel trap after carrying too much speed at the exit of Turn 7. Maini was able to resume his session without any damage.

Markelov made another mistake at the exit of Turn 9 as he carried too much speed into the corner, hitting the kerbs which launched the Russian driver up in the air. His Russian time escaped the incident without damage but was slow getting back going after the hit.

With ten minutes of the session remaining, George Russell leads the way ahead of Albon, Merhi, Sette Câmara and de Vries.

Nirei Fukuzumi stopped on track at the exit of Turn 4, causing the Virtual Safety Car as the marshals clear away his stranded Arden. With 90 seconds remaining, the VSC ended as the drivers resume to complete one more lap for practice.

The session ended with George Russell setting the fastest time ahead of qualifying, beating Albon, Merhi, Sette Câmara and de Vries.

In response to the clutch issues that have occurred over the season, the drivers have been given two practice starts to take at the end of the session.

POSNODRIVERNATTEAMTIME
18George RussellGBRART Grand Prix1:14.159
25Alexander AlbonTHADAMS1:14.321
310Roberto MerhiESPMP Motorsport1:14.418
418Sergio Sette CamaraBRZCarlin Motorsport1:14.510
54Nyck de VriesNEDPertamina Prema Theodore Racing1:14.603
619Lando NorrisGBRCarlin Motorsport1:14.631
721Antonio FuocoITACharouz Racing System1:14.649
81Artem MarkelovRUSRussian Time1:14.809
97Jack AitkenGBRART Grand Prix1:14.838
1011Maximilian GuntherGERBWT Arden1:14.845
1117Santino FerrucciUSATrident1:14.853
122Tadasuke MakinoJPNRussian Time1:14.993
1314Luca GhiottoITACampos Vexatec Racing1:15.122
1412Nirei FukuzumiJPNBWT Arden1:15.318
153Sean GelaelINOPertamina Prema Theodore Racing1:15.359
1620Louis DeletrazSUICharouz Racing System1:15.401
1716Arjun MainiINDTrident1:15.488
189Ralph BoschungSUIMP Motorsport1:15.591
196Nicholas LatifiCANDAMS1:15.796
2015Roy NissanyISRCampos Vexatec Racing1:30.443

