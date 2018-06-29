George Russell Sets The Pace In F2 Practice in Austria

ART Grand Prix‘s George Russell topped the practice time sheets around the Red Bull Ring for FIA Formula 2 .

The British driver set a time of 1:14.159 to lead ahead of DAMS‘ Alexander Albon and MP Motorsport‘s Roberto Merhi.

Carlin Motorsport‘s Sérgio Sette Câmara placed the fourth fastest time ahead of Paul Ricard‘s sprint race winner Nyck de Vries. Championship leader Lando Norris placed the sixth fastest lap time of the session at Spielberg, beating Antonio Fuoco, Artem Markelov, Jack Aitken and Maximilian Günther.

The session got underway with the Formula 2 drivers heading out on track for their installation laps. Trident‘s Santino Ferrucci set the initial time with a 1:33.352 within the first five minutes. Ferrucci improved his time into a 1:16.990 as the driver start to set competitive lap times.

Jack Aitken pushed himself up to first with a 1:15.083 whilst Lando Norris sent wide into Turn 3 when setting his lap time. He would go on to set the fastest time on the following lap ahead of Albon, Russell and Aitken, who made contact with Roy Nissany when the Campos Vexatec Racing driver tried to pass him, but the Israeli driver’s rear wheel hit the ART’s front wheel, resulting in Nissany receiving a puncture. The stewards are investigating the incident.

With 30 minutes of the session left, Russell leads the way ahead of Albon, Sette Câmara, de Vries and Norris.

BWT Arden‘s Günther drifted his way through Turn 1 when starting a lap time, with Artem Markelov following the German into the corner by going wide and using the run-off. Gunther improved his time to push up to eighth place.

MP Motorsport’s Roberto Merhi jumped up the order into third place, setting a time 0.259 seconds slower than Russell.

Trident’s Arjun Maini went for a trip in the gravel trap after carrying too much speed at the exit of Turn 7. Maini was able to resume his session without any damage.

Markelov made another mistake at the exit of Turn 9 as he carried too much speed into the corner, hitting the kerbs which launched the Russian driver up in the air. His Russian time escaped the incident without damage but was slow getting back going after the hit.

With ten minutes of the session remaining, George Russell leads the way ahead of Albon, Merhi, Sette Câmara and de Vries.

Nirei Fukuzumi stopped on track at the exit of Turn 4, causing the Virtual Safety Car as the marshals clear away his stranded Arden. With 90 seconds remaining, the VSC ended as the drivers resume to complete one more lap for practice.

The session ended with George Russell setting the fastest time ahead of qualifying, beating Albon, Merhi, Sette Câmara and de Vries.

In response to the clutch issues that have occurred over the season, the drivers have been given two practice starts to take at the end of the session.