Grosjean Hopes Points Drought Ends In Front Of Home Crowd

Haas F1 Team‘s Romain Grosjean hopes his points drought will end this weekend ahead of the French Grand Prix.

Grosjean has failed to score in any of the seven races in the 2018 Formula 1 World Championship, after a number of poor results and retirements occurring for the Frenchman.

With the return of the French Grand Prix, ending its ten-year absence from the calendar, Grosjean will join Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly racing on home soil around the Paul Ricard circuit.

In preparation for the first race around Paul Ricard since 1990, Grosjean says that he’s spent time in the simulator to get to grips with the track and find the right set up for the track, although he has previous experience of the track in 2010 when racing in the FIA GT1 World Championship.

“The simulator is our only option, and I spent last Wednesday in the simulator.” said Grosjean. “It’s more involved than that. It’s more for the set-up of the car and for developing the car rather than for driver feedback, or the driving itself.”

Regarding his lack of points on the board, with only him and Sergey Sirotkin having not scored this season, Grosjean will hope to end it in front of his home crowd.

“I want to get a good weekend, have some luck, get my first points of the season, and get a lot of support from the fans.” Grosjean continued.

“We go to a Grand Prix to race, and to race well. That’s the number one priority. Of course, I want to give as much as I can to the fans, but the racing on Sunday is what I’m going for, and that’s what we need to focus on.”

The race in France will mark the start of the first triple header in F1, with races in Austria and Great Britain to come, Grosjean believes the travelling for three consecutive weekends could be challenging for everyone involved.

“It’s going to be challenging, it’s going to be tough, and very tiring. Hopefully, we start on a positive at Paul Ricard and we can keep that positive, which will make three weeks much easier.”

I love racing, but it’s tough on everyone when we’ve got to travel a lot. Probably the first thing would be to get a calendar where maybe Australia wasn’t on its own as a race, and maybe attached to somewhere like Singapore, or wherever in Asia, so you don’t have to do so much traveling. But I imagine it’s quite complex to put a calendar together.”