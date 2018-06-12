Guy Martin To Race Against Jenson Button In Williams Heritage Cars At Silverstone

Guy Martin will race against Jenson Button with classic Williams Heritage Formula 1 cars at the first day of the British Grand Prix as part of another episode of Channel 4‘s documentary series, Speed With Guy Martin.

Williams have partnered up with Channel 4 to create a new documentary episode, Speed with Guy Martin: Classic F1 Driver. Martin will be challenged in rebuilding Keke Rosberg‘s 1983 Williams FW08c, the same car three-time world champion Ayrton Senna tested before his entry into Formula 1. Not only the fact that he will have to deal with the racing technology of a thoroughbred F1 car, but he’ll also have to learn how to drive the car.

Announced at the Sheffield International Documentary Festival, Martin will also be challenged to race against 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Button in the six-wheeled FW08B, a prototype car that was banned by the FIA months before the 1983 season began. The showdown between the two will take place on the first day of the 2018 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, with the episode to be aired later this year.

Guy Martin and Williams have partnered up before at last year’s Belgian Grand Prix, where the motorbike superstar was part of the Williams Martini Racing pit crew for the weekend, and speaking ahead of the announcement, Martin says he feels in good company behind the wheel of the Williams and believes he can beat the 2009 world champion around Silverstone.

“I feel that I’m in good company behind the wheel of the Williams FW08C,” said Martin. “It was the first F1 car to be driven by the great Ayrton Senna and it won the 1983 Monaco Grand Prix.

“It’s been a real privilege to work with Williams on bringing this iconic piece of motoring history back to life. Jenson may be a world champion but with a stunning vehicle like this all bets are off.”

Jonathan Williams, Head of Williams Heritage says it’s great to be able to partner up with Guy once again for another challenge with Williams and are pleased to offer him and Jenson the opportunity to showcase Williams’ history of F1 at Silverstone.

“It has been great to open our doors once again to Guy Martin, this time engaging him with our Williams Heritage department,” said Williams.

“Guy has proved himself to be the consummate professional yet again, being both mechanically adept and having a real feel behind the wheel of a racing car,

“The FW08C continues to play an important role in our 41 years of racing history and we are pleased to offer both Guy and Jenson the opportunity to showcase some of the team’s history at Silverstone.”