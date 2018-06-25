Hamilton Happy With French GP Win But Feels Disappointed 1-2 Wasn’t Achieved

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport‘s Lewis Hamilton says it’s a great feeling to secure victory at the French Grand Prix, but feels disappointed that a one-two wasn’t achievable due Valtteri Bottas‘ accident with Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton converted pole position to the win in dominant fashion as he regained the championship lead; championship rival Sebastian Vettel fell down the order following a first lap crash with team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Vettel was given a five second time penalty for the incident but Bottas suffered floor damage in the race, which affected his drive back up the field to finish in seventh.

Speaking after the race, Hamilton does feel disappointed that a one-two wasn’t possible today, but feels happy to leave Paul Ricard with a win.

“When you’re constructive and criticise yourself, approach a challenge with new methods and a new-found determination, it’s a great feeling to then get the result.” said Hamiltion.

“But it’s also disappointing for the team as we had the opportunity to take a 1-2, which is always incredible as you achieve your ultimate goal as a team.”

Hamilton comfortably controlled the pace to lead away from second place Max Verstappen, leading majority of the race around the 3.6 mile circuit.

The new championship leader commented on Mercedes switch to their new power unit they introduced for the weekend, saying the new engine helped the team push them back in contention with their rivals.

“I was very comfortable with the balance this afternoon.” Hamilton continued.

Max had decent pace, but I could maintain the gap at around five seconds. The fresh engine put us back in line with everyone else who took a new PU in Canada and everybody in the team should be feeling happy today for the good work they have done.

But there’s a long way to go and we’ll keep approaching the rest of the season like we approached today.