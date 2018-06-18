Jenson Button’s Brawn GP Car Included As Pre-Order Bonus For F1 2018 Game

Jenson Button‘s 2009 winning Brawn GP BGP-001 will be featured as part of a pre-order bonus in Codemasters Studio‘s newest Formula 1 title, F1 2018.

After the introduction of classic cars in last year’s game, Codemasters are expanding their roster of classic Formula 1 cars into the game with the inclusion of a heavily requested car from the 2009 season. Brawn GP’s championship winning car driven by Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello will be included in the game as part of the ‘Headline Edition’.

The ‘Headline Edition’ will also feature the BMW Williams FW25 from 2003, driven by Juan Pablo Montoya and Ralf Schumacher, well known for being one of the most powerful F1 cars made with its V10 BMW-powered engine. Players who pre-ordered or purchased ‘Day One’ copies of the game will get access to the cars, but the cars will be available to purchase months after release if players miss out.

Franchise Director at Codemasters Studios, Paul Jeal, says that inclusion of classic cars from last year’s game was a success and wanted to expand on it with the inclusion the heavily requested Brawn GP car.

“The inclusion of classic cars in last year’s game was a huge hit with our players and fans of the sport so we wanted to build on that with the inclusion of more classics in F1 2018,” he said. “The Brawn is without doubt the most requested classic car by our passionate F1 community, so we are delighted to be bringing it to the game.”

The new F1 game will have a more expanded career mode with the return of press clippings that’ll affect your player’s career, randomised rule changes that’ll changed the pecking order of the field and ERS management that’ll play a crucial role in game whilst on track.

Jeal continued on about the two new classic cars in the game, saying that players will enjoy driving these new cars when they get their hands on the game.

“To win both the drivers’ and constructors’ World Championships in your only season is a phenomenal achievement and made the Brawn instantly iconic, and not only that but it looks gorgeous too,” Jeal continued. “The 2003 Williams was also a fantastic car, which got better as the season went on. Juan Pablo Montoya went on to record 8 podiums in a row, so I’m sure players will relish the opportunity to get behind the wheel of this car too.”

F1 2018 will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on the 24th August.