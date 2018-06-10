Kimi Räikkönen Blames ‘Understeer’ Behind Qualifying Error In Canada

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Kimi Räikkönen said he suffered a lot of ‘understeer’ during his final qualifying lap, which compromised his chances of battling for pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Finnish driver will start the race from fifth place but it could have been different for the Finnish driver if his final qualifying lap wasn’t ruined by a mistake at the exit of Turn 2.

Räikkönen went wide at the exit of the corner, which resulted in the Ferrari picking up some grass on his tyres and ended his chance to improve his lap in an intense qualifying battle between the ‘big three’ teams, and speaking after the session, he said that what happened at the end of qualifying was ‘a bit odd’.

“On my last try in Q3, I suddenly had a lot of understeer entering Turn 2, I struggled to turn the car round,” said Räikkönen. “At that point I had no choice but to try and get out of it as quickly as possible , but obviously I was off the line and my lap finished there.

“What happened was a bit odd, my car had been working well all day. I’m sure there was more to come today, and the end result is not what we were looking for.”

The thirty-eight year old Ferrari driver will start alongside Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Daniel Ricciardo for the race around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Räikkönen and his Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel, who’ll start the race in pole position, will start on the Ultrasoft Pirelli tyres. Both of their rivals at Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport will also start on the purple-wall tyres for the race.

The Finn said that the race will be tricky tomorrow with variety of drivers on different tyre strategies, but believes that Ferrari have made the right call to start the race on ultras.

“Tomorrow is a different day though, we’ll see what happens,” Räikkönen continued. “For sure it will be tricky, with different tyres on different cars in the front.

“It’s difficult to have a clear picture of how it will pan out, but we believe we made the right choice for the start of the race.”