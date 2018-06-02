Kimi Räikkönen Brushes Off World Rally Championship Speculation

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Kimi Räikkönen has brushed off rumours over racing in the World Rally Championship next year with Toyota.

The Finnish driver has been rumoured by Finnish media to make a return to the WRC next season when his current Ferrari contract expires at the end of the year.

Räikkönen raced in rallying for two years during his stint outside of Formula 1 between 2010 and 2012, where he finished tenth overall in both years.

Speaking to Racefans.net, Räikkönen says that the talk over a return to the WRC are just ‘rumours’.

“If you speak to the lady who write it you’ll probably find out there’s not much knowledge about racing or anything else” said Räikkönen.

“It’s rumours and ideas. For sure I’m interested in rallying whenever I stop, that’s not a secret but I have zero contract to do it, anyway. People keep writing things but not really my issue.

“The funny part was that it said – I saw it, somebody told me about it – that Mika Hakkinen confirmed it.

“Honestly, the lady who wrote it, and him, how much do they know about my life? Zero.”

Toyota themselves even commented on the rumours relating to Räikkönen saying that this is the first time they’ve heard of the story.

“This is the first I’ve heard of it,” said Toyota sporting director Kaj Lindstrom to Rally Australia.

“Clearly if anything like this was going to happen I would have been the first to hear about it from Tommi or him

“For me, this is pure speculation.”

Räikkönen’s future in F1 is often the talk of the paddock despite turning 39 at the end of the year, but has stated that the pleasure of driving is what keeps him in the sport.

“The pleasure of driving is the only thing that keeps me here. I can do without everything else, even though it’s the way it is.

“The decision is influenced by many things, but at least my passion for racing will not disappear from this moment to the end of the season.”