Kimi Raikkonen found French Grand Prix ‘More Fun’ than Monaco and Canada

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Kimi Räikkönen says the French Grand Prix was more fun than the previous two races at Monaco and Canada, as the Finn claims third place at the Paul Ricard circuit.

Räikkönen escaped trouble at the start of the race, when a opening corner collision made by team-mate Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport‘s Valtteri Bottas saw majority of the grid taking avoiding action at Turn 1.

The Ferrari driver dropped places when avoiding the crash on the opening lap but thirty-eight says that the start was quite a messy situation to be in.

“At the start we lost two places; I was on the outside and then the accident at the first corner happened, and it was a quite messy situation.” said Räikkönen.

“I tried to stay out of trouble but chose the wrong side of the track. After that I was able to recover.”

After the safety car, Räikkönen was able to stay close within the top five throughout the race. Ferrari decided to pit in midway through the race on the supersoft tyres, later than the cars around him.

Räikkönen’s strategy allowed him to chase down Daniel Ricciardo for the final podium position, which he passed before the entry at the chicane with the help of DRS.

Reflecting on his race, Räikkönen said the car after the pit stop felt very good to drive with as he captures his fourth podium of the season.

“I had a good feeling with the car, especially after we had our pit stop and put the Supersoft tires on. We had a good speed through the whole race.

“We decided to do a very long stint with the first set and it lasted very well; only towards the end it got a bit tricky. Then, with the new tires, the car was very good and I could race and actually pass other drivers; it was a lot more fun than the last two races!”