Kimi Räikkönen: ‘Hopefully The Circuit Will Provide Some Exciting Racing’

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Kimi Räikkönen hopes the return of the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard will provide some exciting racing.

The French Grand Prix returns after a ten-year absence with the venue, the Circuit Paul Ricard, will host a race for the first time since 1990, with that race won by then-Ferrari driver Alain Prost.

The track has previously been used in the past for junior formulas and tyres test, most recently a Pirelli tyre test back in 2016, which Räikkönen took part in, and looking ahead of the weekend, the Finn says that it’s nice to go racing in a new location.

“I think it’s nice to have a new place for racing,” said Raikkonen. “This is not a brand new track, I had driven here some years ago and we did a tyre test in 2016, but obviously racing is different.”

“The layout of the track was different then, but it hasn’t really changed that much; it’s a bit wider in a few places, but the last part is always the same.”

Räikkönen returns to racing at Paul Ricard, having raced around the track in the past, but the Finn will experience a new configuration to the track. The Finn says that it’s hard what to expect around a new circuit and hopes that the racing will be exciting after two relatively mediocre races at Canada and Monaco for Räikkönen.

“As on any Thursday, it’s hard to know what to expect, but the weather is pretty warm and for sure it will play a part in many ways.” Räikkönen continued. “What will happen and how the tyres will behave, nobody really knows.

“Let’s see how it is tomorrow and hopefully the circuit will provide some exciting racing. As for us, we’ll go through our normal programme and see how the weekend will go, hoping this weekend is more straightforward than the last one”.