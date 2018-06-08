Kimi Räikkönen: “Hopefully We’ll Be There In The Fight”

Kimi Räikkönen believes the Canadian Grand Prix will be tight with not much separating the top three teams.

Scuderia Ferrari, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport have all won two races this season as Formula One arrives in Canada.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is quite different to the first six tracks on the calendar and Räikkönen is aware of the problems the kerbs could cause this weekend.

“This is quite a special place, where you need a good top speed, but the most important thing is to have a good ride over the kerbs; it’s about compromising the top speed through the slowest part and the braking.

“It’s the first track of the year that is quite different from the others.

“Compared to Monaco, here you have less chances to go off track and hit the wall, but there are places you can easily lose the car and end up in the barrier, because the kerbs are quite rough here and the chicanes are taken at quite high speed.

“Obviously you don’t want to waste time going off the track and missing part of a session, but it’s part of the game.

“You want to push as much as you feel it’s ok for that moment, especially in qualifying and the race.”

The hypersoft tyres appear for the second race in a row and the Finnish driver is intrigued to see how they fare in Canada.

“The rest is just about figuring things out and trying, making sure that you have the right feeling to go as fast as you can.

“It will be interesting to see how the Hypersoft tyres will behave at this track; I tried them for a couple of runs in the winter test , but obviously the conditions are different now.

“I’m sure over one lap they will be very good, but how long they will last will depend on many things.”

Daniel Ricciardo won his and Red Bull’s second race of the season in Monaco and Räikkönen feels it will still be tight between all three teams in Canada and is hoping to be in the fight on Sunday.

“It’s been very close between everybody in the past races, so I don’t expect the situation to be completely different all of a sudden.

“It’s impossible to know now what will happen over the weekend; tomorrow we’ll start driving and get the first feelings and then will go from there.

“Hopefully we’ll be there in the fight”.