Leclerc Praises Sauber For ‘Improving Performance’ Week By Week

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team‘s Charles Leclerc has praised the Swiss team for their effort in improving the performances, which has led to Monégasque driver scoring in four of the last five races.

Leclerc finished last weekend’s French Grand Prix in tenth, which also saw him make it into qualifying 3 for the first time in his career.

With Formula 1 now heading into the second race of it’s triple header with the Austrian Grand Prix, Leclerc is excited to race at the Red Bull Ring.

Speaking ahead of the weekend’s action in Spielberg, Leclerc says the track is his favourite and tells when completing a lap of the 2.6 mile circuit, it creates a special rhythm to it.

“I really look forward to racing in Austria.” said Leclerc.

“The Red Bull Ring is my favourite track, next to the one in Monaco. It is very small, but has a special rhythm to it that I really like.

“There are a lot of fans there to support us and many events taking place around the track, which gives the weekend a special feel. In terms of driving, my favourite parts of the circuit are the two last corners.”

Leclerc raced at the Red Bull Ring last year in FIA Formula 2, going on to win from pole position in the feature race.

While he may not be looking to win again in Austria, but Leclerc has praised the team for their improvement in performance over the last Grands Prix and says the team are motivated by their progress.

“The team has been doing a great job in improving our performance week by week, and we are motivated by the progress we are making.” Leclerc continues.

“It will be interesting to see what we can do during this upcoming Grand Prix weekend in Spielberg.”