Lewis Hamilton Downplays Older Engines Affected Qualifying Performance

Lewis Hamilton said he couldn’t hit the potential he set in practice for qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix as the championship leader will start the race in fourth.

The Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver couldn’t set a decent lap time in qualifying as he fell short and was out qualified by his team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton said that his session was difficult as he couldn’t put the laps together to get himself in a good position for the race on Sunday.

“It was a difficult qualifying,” said Hamilton. “My laps weren’t good and it just didn’t quite come together for me.

“In practice things looked good and I think I could have been quickest in FP3, but in qualifying I couldn’t quite hit the potential we had shown.”

Hamilton was 0.232 seconds short from pole position, which was achieved by Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel in a closely fought qualifying between the ‘big three’ teams.

Both Mercedes and Ferrari drivers will start the race on the Ultrasoft Pirelli tyres compared to Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, who’ll start on the Hypersoft tyres.

With Mercedes running on older engines due to their new upgrade delayed until the French Grand Prix, Hamilton states that their performance today wasn’t down to the engine and is focused on the race tomorrow as the Brit is aiming to equal Michael Schumacher‘s record of seven wins around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

“I don’t think today’s performance has got anything to do with the older engine,” Hamilton continued. “Sebastian simply did a better job when it counted in Q3.

“You can see just how tight things are at the front of the grid, so I think it could be tricky to overtake tomorrow. Sure, it’ll be tough to win from fourth here, but nothing is impossible. I’ll dig deep tonight. My focus now is on tomorrow.”