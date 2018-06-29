Lewis Hamilton Leads Free Practice One At The Red Bull Ring

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport led the way in the opening practice session at the Austrian Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton setting the fastest time ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

The Mercedes drivers were fastest for majority of the session as the team introduced a new aerodynamic package with Hamilton setting a lap time of 1:04.839.

Bottas was second fastest, 0.127 seconds slower than his team-mate, with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen in third at Red Bull’s home track.

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel placed the fourth fastest time ahead of Daniel Ricciardo and Kimi Räikkönen. Haas F1 Team‘s Romain Grosjean was the best of the rest with the seventh fastest time, beating Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly who rounds off the top ten at the Red Bull Ring.

Robert Kubica took part in the session for Williams Martini Racing for his second practice session of the year, standing in for Sergey Sirotkin.

The session began with the drivers heading out on track to complete their installation laps, it was Max Verstappen who set the first time on the board with a 1:08.474.

The Dutch driver improved his time with a 1:06.470, leading ahead of Pérez, Stoffel Vandoorne and Bottas heading into the 15 minute mark of the session.

Early on, the Mercedes pairing improved their times, with Bottas going fastest to break into the 1:05s with Hamilton in second ahead of Verstappen. Both Mercedes times were set on the supersoft tyres.

The Ferrari’s headed out on track with Vettel going third fastest on the ultrasoft tyres ahead of Räikkönen and the Red Bull drivers within the 30 minute mark.

McLaren F1 Team released Stoffel Vandoorne out of the pit garage in the path of Vettel, luckily avoiding a collision; the stewards are investigating the incident.

Clouds started to approach around the Styrian mountains as engineers notified their drivers about possible threat of rain.

The first mistake of the weekend went to Verstappen, hitting the gravel at the exit of Turn 4 which caused the Dutch driver to spin. He escaped the incident without sustaining any damage and resumed his racing.

Vandoorne picked up damage on his front wing, caused by heavy vibrations after running over a kerb at the exit of Turn 9. The McLaren driver returned to the pits before the 40 minute mark, where the drivers head back to the pits to return a set of Pirelli tyres.

Bottas improved his time to go fastest of the session with a 1:05.354 on the ultrasoft tyres, but soon Hamilton went one better with a 1:05.037. The two Red Bull’s separated the Ferrari’s with fourth and fifth.

Vettel took second fastest overall, surpassing Bottas’ time and splitting the Mercedes pairing whilst the Finn went wide at Turn 1, aborting his lap but later went back to second place just before 30 minutes of the session remaining.

Lewis Hamilton became the first driver of the weekend to break into the 1:04s after setting a 1:04.839 on the ultrasoft tyres.

Following on from Vandoorne’s damage front wing at the beginning of the session, the stewards advised the drivers to not use using the exit kerbs at Turn 8.

Charles Leclerc tested the limits of the track by going off at multiple corners in the session. The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 driver went wide at the final corner, using the run-off when completing a lap. Leclerc then locked up and went wide at Turn 1, ruining his set of tyres for the session.

As the session began to draw to a close, Hamilton leads a Mercedes one-two with Bottas in second, ahead of Verstappen, Vettel, Ricciardo and Raikkonen. Grosjean was the best of the rest ahead of Ocon, Leclerc and Gasly. Robert Kubica set the twentieth fastest time, 2.585 seconds slower than Hamilton’s time.