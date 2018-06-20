Lynn: Team know poor results down to bad luck

Alex Lynn has said that he is sure that his DS Virgin Racing team know that his poor form has been down to bad luck.

The Brit also voiced his frustration that he had been limited in his points scoring this season due to his side of the garage experiencing so many problems.

Lynn currently sits in sixteenth in the driver’s standings with his sixth place in Punta del Este still being his best result to date.

He has failed to score since then, while his team-mate Sam Bird is in contention for the title after six podiums which have included two victories.

The gulf in points has put Lynn’s place at the team for next season in doubt, but he says that the team is aware of his pace and that he would be closer to the front had he had better luck.

Speaking to Autosport Lynn said, “I’ve been in superpole twice this year, and was faster than Sam [in Zurich] in terms of overall pace.

“So in terms of that I think the team is more than aware of the speed I’ve shown.

“I don’t think there’s any [doubt]. Well, I know there is not. So, it’s all good from that.”

Lynn did say that he was getting progressively fed up of talking about his misfortune, “I’m frustrated clearly because I haven’t scored any bloody points in consideration to the pace that we’ve had.

“It’s a boring story to keep talking about luck, and it bores myself, [but] from my side we are extremely unlucky on our side of the garage – and it comes to where we’re at.

“Pace-wise we’re very strong as always, so we just need to keep going.”