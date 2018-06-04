Magnussen Happy at Haas but Would Consider Offers from Top Teams

Kevin Magnussen says he is happy to stay with the Haas F1 Team for the future but is open to look at any offers from top Formula 1 teams.

The Danish driver is currently on his second year of his two-year contract with the American team, after joining the team in 2017 when he left Renault Sport F1 Team, and Magnussen is enjoying a strong start to the 2018 season by scoring all of Haas’ points so far in the championship, including strong results such as fifth place in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

When speaking to Marca, the Dane has said he’s happy to be with Haas even if his future at the team is undecided.

“I’m happy to be here even if I don’t know what will happen in the future,” said Magnussen. “I feel comfortable with my team and that they appreciate what I do,

“I really like the environment we have here.”

Haas are considering offering a new contract to Magnussen to stay with the team for another year, but the twenty-five year old has admitted that he will look at offers from the top teams within the sport.

The likes of Kimi Räikkönen, Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo all have contracts that’ll expire at the end of the year within the ‘big three’ teams in F1 and Magnussen says if an offer with those teams comes through, he’ll consider it.

“We are going to see if I have the opportunity to be in a leading team to fight for the championship,” Magnussen continued. “Any driver with ambition would accept that opportunity.

“But until that happens, we have a competitive car and I am really happy,”

The Dane has suffered a lot of criticism from his fellow drivers around his driving for being aggressive when battling on track which may affect his search for a top drive in the future.

“I focus on the team and block all of that out,” Magnussen said in response to a question surrounding his driving. “It’s all a distraction and it can be frustrating if you let it get into your head.”