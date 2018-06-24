Maini Explains Post-Race Radio Outburst, Saying F2 ‘Killing’ Careers With New Car Issues

Trident‘s Arjun Maini says the FIA Formula 2 organisers are ‘killing’ the careers of its competitors due to the many technical issues the new F2 car has suffered.

After finishing thirteenth overall in the sprint race at Paul Ricard, Maini’s radio message during the slow down lap was broadcasted, as the Indian driver complained over the lack of support the Trident team have given to him and that he doesn’t want to race in the championship anymore.

“I swear you guys don’t support me at all,” said Maini over the radio. “I do everything every f***ing session!

“You can’t do this to me, mate! I have no f***ing power out of the corner, why doesn’t anybody f***ing believe me? I don’t want to race in this championship anymore! F*** this!”

Speaking to Motorsport.com after the race, Maini explained his radio transmission, saying that he suffered the same issue over the weekend despite numerous attempts to fix it.

“All weekend we lost almost 7km/h down the straight, and we had a problem in free practice.” explained Maini. “They said there was a pipe that was melting, we replaced it for qualifying and it melted again. I had no straightline speed again compared to my teammate or anybody else.

“They said they fixed the problem, Race 1 I had no straightline speed again, and now we have to check the data but I had no straightline speed again. I think a few others had the same issue as me, and some of the engines are pulling like crazy.

“They say it’s a one-make championship but it’s not a one-make championship. It’s a joke, what’s going on in this championship right now.”

The new F2/2018 car has suffered a lot of issues in its inaugeral season, mainly relating to the clutch as every round has seen a car stall on the grid. Four cars stalled in Sunday’s sprint race in France, but Maini believes the F2 organsiers are acting like there are no issues surrounding the car, calling the situation ‘a joke’.

“I’m speechless, because they go around like there’s nothing wrong and it’s a joke,” said Maini. “They are killing our careers like this, completely destroying them.”

The clutch issues have been a trend in the F2 season, with multiple drivers been addressing the issue to the media. F2 have tried to fix the issue in time for Monaco but the problem is still present after George Russell, Nirei Fukuzumi, Artem Markelov and both MP Motorsport drivers of Ralph Boschung and Roberto Merhi had clucth related issues.

Sean Gelael and sprint race pole sitter Tadasuke Makino suffered mechanical related issues during the race today.

“Anyone who is in a good position is having problems, and for them it’s nothing,” Maini continued. “They are just playing with our careers. I don’t understand why they can’t go with the test car, we are in weekend five now, how can the cars have so many problems? It’s an absolute joke.

“This weekend the result is making me look like a complete amateur. It’s not fair on me and it’s not fair on the other drivers that have problems. We need to get together and do something about this, because it’s not fair.”