Markelov Delighted At Monaco As His Championship Challenge Is ‘Back On’

Artem Markelov thanks his Russian Time team for getting his championship ambitions back on track after a strong weekend for the Russian driver in FIA Formula 2 at Monaco.

Prior to the weekend, Markelov endured a difficult start to the season with only one point in the four races. The Russian did pick up a podium and a win from Bahrain at the start of the season.

A win and fourth place fell into Markelov’s hands at Monaco to push him up to second in the championship as his title charge is kicked back into gear.

Speaking after the race, Mareklov thanks the team for their hard work into getting his championship ambitions back on track at a mentally tough Circuit de Monaco circuit.

“After problems at the last couple of races I’m delighted to get my championship challenge back on” said Markelov.

“The guys did a great job with the car but it was a tough race mentally. I had to try to keep the tyres in decent shape, which I did, while pushing hard enough to build the pit stop gap.”

“I was on the limit and you’re always in danger of damaging the car when you drive like that constantly in Monte Carlo. But we did it and it’s a fantastic feeling!”

The twenty-three year old Russian benefited from Alexander Albon and Nyck de Vries‘ crash behind the safety car whilst leading, which gave way to Markelov to win the race.

In the sprint race, Markelov pushed to finish in second place in a tough battle with Trident‘s Arjun Maini and Charouz Racing System‘s Louis Delétraz, which ended with the two making contact at the final corner but both escaped cleanly.

“I was pleased with the move on Maini and I tried everything to get past Deletraz and score another podium” the Russian continued.

“We survived a brush at the Antony Noghes corner and then I was very close to getting him up the hill.

“I might have done it, but incidents involving Albon/Nissany and then Ferrucci/Fukuzumi meant we finished under Safety Car. Overall, a great weekend and I want to thank the team for everyone’s efforts.”