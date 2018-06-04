Max Verstappen Notes Canada’s Final Corner: “Really Important To Get Right”

Max Verstappen says the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s RB14 should be capable of achieving a decent result at the Canadian Grand Prix as he aims to bounce back after a mixed Monaco Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver was one of the quickest drivers around Monte-Carlo but a crash in free practice 3, moments before qualifying, prevented him from achieving a strong result.

Verstappen has been involved in six incidents in the last six races and hasn’t had a clean weekend so far in 2018.

With the next race at Canada, taking place at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, the infamous final chicane is a corner many drivers will be aiming to avoid getting wrong this weekend as the ‘wall of champions’ lies waiting to punish any driver who makes a mistake, which Verstappen says that its very important to get it right.

“Across all of Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve I think the last chicane is really important to get right,” said Verstappen.

“You arrive at such high speed so when you hit the braking point the brakes can be a bit cold which means you have to be careful and get it right every time.

“This will also set you up for the exit where you come very close to the wall, it is important not to brush it as you can damage the rim. A millimetre or centimetre doesn’t make too much difference, just don’t touch the wall.”

Last year’s race for Verstappen ended in disaster as a mechanical failure within the opening laps prevented him achieving a good result after a strong opening lap in the race.

With Red Bull showing strong pace with their chassis and aerodynamics around Monaco with team-mate Daniel Ricciardo taking victory, Verstappen will hope that this year’s race will make up from the retirement of last year.

“Turn one and two have a pretty cool atmosphere as the grandstands are usually full at that part of the track and it creates a small stadium feel, this makes the start a bit more special,” said the Dutchman. “The 2017 race ended with disappointment for me, as I had to stop after only 10 laps with a technical issue,

“Our car as it is now should perform well in Montreal so I am hopeful of achieving a solid result and making up for last year.

“Besides that, I’m always excited to get back over to the American continent as I really enjoy being there, the people, food and atmosphere are always amazing.”