McLaren push for Daniel Ricciardo’s services with $20 Million per year offer

Daniel Ricciardo could become one of the highest paid Formula 1 driver if he accepts a huge offer from McLaren F1 Team, reported at around $20 million per year deal.

German Media Sports Bild reported that the Australian was offered a deal that would triple his current salary at Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, in which his current contract with the team will expire at the end of the season.

Ricciardo has been linked with moves from several teams such as Scuderia Ferrari, Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport and most recently, McLaren. The Australian in among one of the drivers competing in the title fight, having won two races so far this year.

Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko spoke to The Guardian, saying that their Ricciardo is the key to the driver market for this year, and confirming McLaren are offering him a deal.

“Our Daniel Ricciardo is the king of the market,” Marko said. “McLaren offers him more every week.”

Having been driving at Red Bull since 2014, Ricciardo has been the leading face of the team. But the recent long-term contract signed by Max Verstappen, keeping him on until the end of 2020, could mean a shift in favour for Verstappen over Ricciardo.

Plenty of top drivers at the top three teams are out of contract next year. Both Mercedes drivers of Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Ferrrai’s Kimi Räikkönen all have their deals ending at the end of the year. Helmut Marko believes that Ricciardo will most likely stay at Red Bull but won’t sign a deal just yet until he knows what Lewis Hamilton is doing relating to his future.

“Ricciardo doesn’t want to sign until Hamilton has signed,” said Marko. “It’s a bit strange. Hopefully it ends soon.”