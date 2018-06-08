Mercedes’ Toto Wolff Would Consider Hiring Max Verstappen

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport‘s team boss Toto Wolff says he would consider making a move on Max Verstappen in the future when his Aston Martin Red Bull Racing contract is up.

Verstappen signed a long-term contract with Red Bull towards the end of the last season, keeping him at the Milton Keynes based team until 2020.

The Dutch driver has endured a difficult start to the season after being involved in incidents at every race so far in the 2018 season. Verstappen was frustrated by the questions relating to his incidents in the press conference ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Despite his difficult start to the season, Verstappen is often praised for being one of the exciting drivers and prospects in Formula 1, with many believing he’s a champion waiting for his chance.

With Lewis Hamilton in doubt over his long-term future within the sport, Toto Wolff told Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant that he is a fan of Max’s style of driving and could become a Mercedes driver when his Red Bull contract expires.

“He’s one of the most talented and fearless drivers of the moment,” said Wolff.

“However, Max decided he wants to stay with Red Bull until 2020 and we respect contracts.

“We should have a talk in 2021.”

Mercedes have also been linked with Verstappen’s team-mate at Red Bull, Daniel Ricciardo whose contract expires at the end of the season.

But Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko has suggested that Ricciardo is waiting for Hamilton to sign his new deal at Mercedes before eventually agreeing a new contract at his current team.