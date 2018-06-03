Mixed weekend for Marklund Motorsport at Silverstone

Marklund Motorsport made a two-car return to the FIA World Rallycross Championship at Silverstone as Anton Marklund and Tommy Rusted lined up in their pair of Volkwagen Polo’s.

Veteran Rustad was happy to be back in action with the team, “It feels very good to be back at Marklund Motorsport. It’s a lovely team, I won the Euro together with them in 2015.” said the Norwegian.

Despite being his first run out in the car, Rustad found his pace straight away, “The car fits my driving style very well and I have not had any technical problems throughout the weekend. I’ve been driving at my own pace.”

Rustad impressed many as he made it through to the semi-finals, but was caught up in the aftermath of the Solberg/Kristoffersson accident in to the first corner.

“I was in the middle of the track and did not see the obstacle until it was too late,” he said.

Following the restart, Rustad missed out on making it through to the final as he took fourth place in his race.

“A fourth place in the semi-final is very pleasing, and I am really looking forward to the home contest in Norway in two weeks. On the other hand, I feel sorry for Anton who had technical problems this weekend” concluded Rustad.

Marklund was happy with his pace but left frustrated when technical problems struck.

“We had problems with the front brakes during the first two races.” commented Marklund.

“At the weekend it was Tommy who had better speed, despite so little time in the car and he showed what the team’s cars are capable of.

“It has been a learning weekend and we are looking forward to the next race in Norway.” concluded Marklund.