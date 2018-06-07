Nicholas Latifi: “My Goal Is F1 Next Year”

FIA Formula 2 driver Nicholas Latifi has made it clear that he aims to be in Formula 1 next year and doesn’t want to race another season in the support series

Latifi currently races in Formula 2, F1’s main feeder series with the French team DAMS. He’s been part of the team since 2016 when the series was formally known as the GP2 Series.

The Canadian is Sahara Force India‘s reserve and test driver for the team and will take part in free practice 1 ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit-Gilles Villeneuve.

Speaking to Journal de Montreal ahead of the weekend, the Toronto born driver says the appearance at an F1 weekend on homesoil will be very special to him.

“It will obviously be very special for me. The Canadian Grand Prix is home,” said Latifi.

“I still have uncles, aunts and cousins who still live there, “They will all come and show support and encouragement on Friday,”

“I attended the last two Grands Prix in Montreal, but I never raced there. I’m really excited. I am confident that when I leave the pitlane I will have a big smile. It’s a dream come true. I want to have fun of course, but I am aware that the laps I will achieve will be very useful for the team.”

Latifi has been part of the F1 circus for the last two years, having been part of the Renault Sport F1 Team as their test driver for 2017 before leaving for Force India.

The Canadian has competed in five seasons in GP2/F2 and has only won once in his career in the series back at the 2017 sprint race at Silverstone.

But Latifi has stated that his intentions for next year is to not race in Formula 2 and make the big step into F1.

“In 2019 I do not want to stay another season in Formula 2. My goal is F1 next year” commented Latifi.

Nicholas’ father, Michael Latifi made a recent investment into the McLaren F1 Team, which has led links over his son’s future about a potential role within the team. The Woking based team has stated that the Canadian driver has not been mentioned.

Regarding the speculation over his dad’s involvement, Latifi wants to show his success by his results and not to reply on money to get a seat in Motorsport.

“Money is not the only guarantee of success in motor racing. I have proven that concrete results are needed to succeed in this business.”