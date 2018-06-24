Nyck de Vries Captures First Win of 2018 In Paul Ricard Sprint Race

Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing‘s Nyck de Vries claimed his first win of the season in the FIA Formula 2 sprint race at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

The Dutch driver passed Charouz Racing System‘s Louis Delétraz in the second half of the race to capture the lead and onto to Prema’s first win of the 2018 championship.

Delétraz performed well to pass Nicholas Latifi at the opening stages of the race to take over the lead and held on to claim a podium spot. Campos Vexatec Racing‘s Luca Ghiotto secured a second third place in a row, ending a strong weekend for the Italian.

Antonio Fuoco finished the race in fourth ahead of both Carlin Motorsport cars of Lando Norris and Sérgio Sette Câmara.

The DAMS drivers claimed the final points positions with Alexander Albon in seventh place and Nicholas Latifi in eighth place, although the Canadian cut multiple corners on the final lap, following a collision with Norris on the final lap.

Following on from an epic mixed conditioned feature race, George Russell mastered the conditions and held off Sérgio Sette Câmara to claim his third F2 win.

MP Motorsport‘s Roberto Merhi claimed third but was soon disqualified from the race having failed to apply to the correct tyre pressure specifications. Luca Ghiotto inherited the last podium spot. Everyone down to third move up one spot, handing the sprint race pole to Russian Time‘s Tadasuke Makino.

Before the formation lap, Russell’s car had to be pushed back to the pits with body work missing from his car. BWT Arden‘s Nirei Fukuzumi stalled on the grid and joined Russell’s ART Grand Prix car in the pits. At the final corner, Russell’s team-mate Jack Aitken spun and stalled his car, ending his race before the start.

As lights went out, it was Latifi who took the lead away from Makino as both MP Motorsport cars of Ralph Boschung, Merhi and Russian Time’s Artem Mareklov stalled on the grid. All three cars were pushed off track and were able to resume racing.

Latifi led the way in the opening three laps before Delétraz passed the DAMS driver before the chicane to take the lead of the race, exposing the Canadian driver to the claws of de Vries in third, who eventually passed him on lap six for second place.

Reverse grid pole Makino started to slow down as he reported in a loss of power. The Japanese driver was in fifth place before the mechanical issue occurred as he managed to make his way to the pits as the Russian Time mechanics try to fix his car.

Santino Ferrucci, Maximilian Günther and Albon fought closely on lap 11 for the final points positions, with the Trident of Ferrucci passing Gunther at the chicane, leaving room for Albon to attack the Arden at Turn 11, forcing the German off track and giving the position to the DAMS driver.

Delétraz controlled the lead but started to struggle on his tyres, allowing de Vries to close up and make at the chicane around the outside to take first place in the race.

Both Carlin drivers battled for sixth place as Norris closed up to team-mate Sette Câmara with the help of DRS, but had to use the escape road before the chicane to avoid colliding with the Brazilian. Norris made a second attempt a lap later, in which he was successful and claimed sixth place, despite Sette Câmara fighting hard to keep the position.

On the penultimate lap, Fuoco passed the DAMS of Latifi at the chicane to claim fourth place away from the Canadian driver and leaving himself open to a charging Norris in sixth place, who passed him at the beginning of the final lap. But Latifi made contact with Norris before the entry of Turn 1, causing damage to his front wing and tyres. The Canadian dropped down to eighth, claiming the last point.

De Vries however controlled the race to claim his first win of the season at the Paul Ricard circuit ahead of Delétraz and Ghiotto who rounds off the podium for the second consecutive day.

Circuit Paul Ricard Sprint Race Result