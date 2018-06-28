Ocon Believes F1 ‘Wouldn’t Be The Same Without Force India’ Ahead of 200th GP

Esteban Ocon believes the sport wouldn’t be the same without Sahara Force India F1 Team, as the Silverstone based squad looks ahead to this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Force India will celebrate their 200th race in the sport at the Red Bull Ring, and hope a decent result will come their way after a double retirement for the both Sergio Pérez and Esteban Ocon.

Ocon retired due to a clash with Pierre Gasly on the opening lap of the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard

Ahead of this weekend at the Red Bull Ring, one of the shortest circuits on the F1 calendar, Ocon says qualifying will be crucial for a track that is only 2.6 miles long.

“Austria is always a fun event. It’s a cool track and very unique because of its layout and the mountains make a very unusual setting.” said Ocon.

“I am looking forward to being there in the hills and the fresh air. The circuit is short and has only eight corners but that makes for a very tight grid.

“Qualifying is going to be decided by small details and any mistake will make a big difference. It’s not going to be easy.”

Ocon has noted the importance of turns four and five, the only left corners on the track, saying that you need to be brave with the corners and find a good line leading into the final sector.

“Turns four and five – the double left corners in the middle of the circuit – are my favourite parts of the track.

The first left hander is quite quick and you take the second almost flat out: you need to be brave getting into those corners quickly to get a good line. It’s definitely the most satisfying part of the lap.”

Having enjoyed a successful ten year stint, the team has achieved one pole position and six podiums, but have yet to achieve victory so far.

Ahead of their milestone weekend, Ocon believes the sport wouldn’t be the same without Force India in and hopes a good result can come in Austria.

“It’s a big weekend for the team – reaching 200 races in Formula One is a milestone.” Ocon continued.

“I’m proud to be part of this team’s history: we represent something special on the grid and I think the sport wouldn’t be the same without Force India. Hopefully we can celebrate this occasion with a good result this weekend.”