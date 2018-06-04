Oliver Eriksson dominates RX2 races at Silverstone

FIA World Rallycross‘ stars of the future lined up at the new Speedmachine Festival last weekend for the second round of the RX2 International Series, and it was Swede Oliver Eriksson who completely dominated the weekend from start to finish.

Whilst others put in good performances in the races, Eriksson was completely untouchable, pulling off the impressive feat of going fastest in three out of four qualifying races, moving on to win the semi-final and then the final as well. This set of results catapulted him into the lead of the series, which was much needed after an unlucky first outing of the season in Mettet (Belgium) two weeks earlier.

The qualifying races were spread out over Saturday and Sunday, with the fastest time being taken into account to work out the overall standings at this point in the weekend. Belgian Guillaume De Ridder drew first blood to go quickest in Q1, but after this, Eriksson had the upper hand and cruised to fastest in the remaining races.

This put him in the best position possible for his semi-final, pole, and he used this perfectly to his advantage. He didn’t concede any positions off the line, with he and fellow front row sitter Vasiliy Gryazin pulling a decent gap to the rest of the pack. Anders Michalak took the third final spot.

Semi-final two saw more drama, with De Ridder getting away well from his pole position, but ignition issues halted his progress and dropped him completely out of the race, and meant he could not progress into the final. Sondre Evjen inherited the win, with Conner Martell and Glenn Haug also making it into the final.

In the final, once more, Eriksson proved to be fairly untouchable, only coming under pressure momentarily from Martell who made a superb getaway from the second row of the grid. He, in turn, came under pressure from Evjen but drove a mistake-free race to maintain his position. Michalak had an impressive weekend and topped it off by finishing in fourth, with Haug and Gryazin unfortunately both having to joker twice due to their jump starts.

The next round of the series will take place this weekend at Hell in Norway, with Eriksson looking to extend his lead in the series.