Pedrosa Set to Depart from Repsol Honda

Repsol Honda have announced that Dani Pedrosa will leave the team at the end of the 2018 MotoGP season by mutual agreement, bringing a 13-year partnership to an end. Speculation has surrounded the second seat at the factory Honda squad for next season and today’s announcement will see Marc Marquez joined by a new team-mate in 2019.

Pedrosa has ridden for Repsol Honda for the entirety of his MotoGP career, taking 31 victories including at least one in each of the previous 12 campaigns, and has also finished as championship runner-up on three occasions. The 32-year-old doesn’t currently have a ride in place for 2019 but has stated the need for a new challenge as a reason for the split.

“I want to thank HRC for all these years of great success. I have grown not only as a rider but also as a person with them. I will always have HRC in my memories and in my heart. In life we all need new challenges and I feel it’s time for a change. Thanks, HRC.”

HRC President Yoshishige Nomura has also expressed his sadness at the end of such a successful partnership.

“Today is a sad day for me. On behalf of HRC, I want to thank Dani for all his hard and successful work, and to express our gratitude for these two decades together. We also wish him the very best of luck and success. Thanks, Dani.”