Pérez looking to “forget Monaco” with good Canadian weekend

Sergio Pérez has said that he wants to “forget” the Monaco Grand Prix by proving the Sahara Force India F1 Team‘s increasing competitiveness at the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.

Pérez finished twelfth in Monaco – just a second away from the final points paying position – and faced the ignominy of being outclassed by his less-experienced team-mate Esteban Ocon. The Frenchman qualified and finished in sixth, assuming the title of ‘best of the rest’.

Reflecting on the Monaco weekend the Mexican, who married his long-term partner last week, said that he is eager to get back in the car to right said Monaco wrongs.

“I was disappointed not to get the result I think we deserved in Monaco,” said Pérez.

“The car was quick, but the luck wasn’t on my side. We are becoming more competitive with each race weekend and I want to get back in the car to forget Monaco.”

The 28-year-old added that the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve holds “good memories” for him, including a podium in his second season in the sport. However, whilst he cited the 2017 race as a positive performance, he came under criticism for not obeying team orders to let Ocon through when under pressure from the recovering Sebastian Vettel – costing the team a potential podium finish.

“I enjoy visiting Canada and I have some very good memories from Montreal,” he added. “I finished on the podium there in 2012 in one of the most exciting races of my career, and I’ve had some other strong performances there, including last year.



“Montreal is a cool city with a fantastic atmosphere and I always see a lot of Mexican fans in the stands, which is always special for me.

“I am really looking forward to being there because it’s one of those really fun events with lots of fans having a big party in the city.”

However, despite his buoyancy over Force India’s pace, Pérez said that the circuit is “not easy”, highlighting the challenge posed by the last corner, home of the notorious concrete ‘Wall of Champions’.

“The track itself is not easy. There are a few corners that can easily catch you out and it’s difficult to get a clean lap,” he continued.

“My favourite part is the final chicane: you arrive there from a very long straight and you have to jump on the brakes and be really precise. It’s easy to make a mistake and the Wall of Champions is there with no run off.

“A mistake can cost you the whole lap, or the whole race even, because there is no margin for error.”

Pérez sits in twelfth place in the Drivers’ Championship with 17 points, 15 of them coming courtesy of his third place finish in Azerbaijan back in April.