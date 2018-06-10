Pole Sitter Vettel Says ‘I could have been even faster’ in Qualifying

Sebastian Vettel says he was very happy to secure pole position ahead of tomorrow’s Canadian Grand Prix, but the German believed he could have gone even faster than he did.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver secured the Italian team’s first pole position around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve since Michael Schumacher in 2001, with Vettel putting in an incredible lap time in an intense qualifying session.

Vettel managed to place a 1:10.764s on his final run in qualifying to beat Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen in the race for pole, with the German saying starting on the front row in Canada is special for the Italian team.

“Pole position is always important,” said Vettel. “And for Scuderia Ferrari this track and this country means a lot, as this is the place where Gilles Villeneuve came from.

“That’s why I am very happy to have qualified on pole. It’s a great result for all the team, but I think I could have been even faster.”

The four-time world champion will start tomorrow’s race on the Ultrasoft tyres for the race after setting his fast lap in qualifying two on the purple set. Vettel did attempt a lap on the Hypersoft tyres in the final moments, but aborted his lap after suffering heavy traffic at the end of the lap.

Vettel says starting on the purple-wall tyres was a straightforward decision to make and hope it’ll work out in his favour to win around Canada for the first time since 2013.

“I was quite happy with my first run in Q3 but I knew there was something more in the car for the first part of the lap,” Vettel continued. “So I tried it all but I wasn’t sure until the end if it was enough. We have definitely improved since yesterday, I was very happy with the car today,

“Choosing the Ultrasofts for the start of the race was a pretty straightforward decision for us, now we have to do our best on Sunday!”