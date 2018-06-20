PREVIEW: 2018 FIA Formula 2 – Circuit Paul Ricard

Round 5 of the 2018 FIA Formula 2 Championship takes us to new territory in the south of France at the Paul Ricard circuit. The series returns to the venue after pre-season testing here back in the beginning of the year. After a short break from racing, the drivers and teams will be looking to get back underway again with a triple header waiting ahead. Here is our preview for this weekend’s action.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST TIME OUT IN FRANCE?

It’s been a while since last time the series have been to France. We have to go back to 2008 when the series, formally known as GP2 was racing in the country at the Circuit de Magny Cours. Eventual GP2 Series champion of 2008, Giorgio Pantano won the feature race after benefiting from mechanical failures from Romain Grosjean and Bruno Senna. Lucas di Grassi and Pastor Maldonado joined the Italian on the podium.

In the mixed conditioned sprint race, which saw most of the drivers starting on slicks, it was Sébastien Buemi who took the win having started from the race in 21st place. His team-mate Yelmer Buurman claimed second place ahead of Luca Filippi.

WHAT SHOULD I LOOK OUT FOR THIS YEAR?

Two French teams will be out on track, hoping to grab a special result on homesoil. ART Grand Prix and DAMS are currently among one of the many teams to be battling in both championships, having won races and consistently fighting for wins and podiums within the opening rounds.

Alexander Albon has clinched three out of the pole positions in qualifying this year, which has helped appose a championship challenge. The Anglo-Thai driver will be hoping to repeat his efforts again this weekend around the 3.6 mile circuit as he aims to close down the championships lead.

After picking up a new chassis and performing very strongly around Monaco, Russian Time‘s Artem Markelov looks to have turned his championship ambitions around, as he lies second overall in the standings. He is 27 points short away from championship leader Lando Norris but he’s looking to close down the gap, as the Russian aims to capture maximum points.

Carlin Motorsport‘s Sergio Sette Câmara will return to action this weekend after missing out on Monaco due to a hand injury he sustained in qualifying. The Brazilian currently lies seventh overall in the standings, tied on points with Nyck de Vries.

Two drivers who will want to get their season back on track after scoring no points in the last round at Monaco are George Russell and Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing‘s Nyck de Vries. Both drivers’ title ambitions took a hit when Russell crashed and de Vries being hit by Albon behind the safety car in the feature race, hindering their weekends.

After a successful one-two in the streets of Monaco and a boost in their debut season, the Charouz Racing System boys of Antonio Fuoco and Louis Delétraz will hope the result is a sign for things to come for the Czech team. Their win in only their fourth round in the series gave the team a big boost as they lie sixth overall in the standings.

WHAT IS THE SCHEDULE FOR THE WEEKEND?

Friday 22nd June

Practice: 12:55PM (GMT Time)/ 13:55PM (France Time)

Qualifying: 16:55PM (GMT Time)/ 17:55PM (France Time)

Saturday 23rd June

Feature Race: 16:45PM (GMT Time)/ 17:45PM (France Time)

Sunday 24th June

Sprint Race: 11:ooAM (GMT Time)/ 12:00PM (France Time)

WHERE CAN I WATCH FIA FORMULA 2 IN FRANCE?

You can watch all session lives from the FIA Formula 2 championship on Sky Sports F1 throughout the weekend in the UK and Ireland. Re-runs of the races will be shown over the week.

