PREVIEW: 2018 FIA Formula 2 – Red Bull Ring

Round 6 of the 2018 FIA Formula 2 Championship takes us to the Austrian mountains for our second race in the triple header at the Red Bull Ring. After the dramatic action at Paul Ricard last time out, here’s what to keep an eye out for in Spielberg.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST TIME OUT IN AUSTRIA?

In the feature race, it was Charles Leclerc who converted pole position to the win in an dominant performance by the Monegasque driver. Nicholas Latifi claimed second place ahead of Leclerc’s team-mate Antonio Fuoco. Oliver Rowland suffered a bad start which cost him valuable places and ultimately the final podium spot.

In the sprint race, Artem Markelov was able to take reverse grid pole and turn it into a win as Leclerc retired following a collision with his team-mate after a safety car restart. Alexander Albon was able to secure his first F2 podium ahead of Oliver Rowland in third.

WHAT SHOULD I LOOK OUT FOR THIS YEAR?

After only scoring six points at Paul Ricard last time out, championship leader Lando Norris‘ lead at the top is now down to 13 points as the winners in France, George Russell and Nyck de Vries, are closing in on the Carlin Motorsport driver. Norris has raced around the Red Bull Ring before in last year’s FIA European Formula 3 series where he claimed a fourth and second place.

Russian Time‘s Artem Markelov will hope the Red Bull Ring will bring back the fortunes of last year’s victory in the sprint race, after a disastrous weekend for the Russian at Paul Ricard. Two stalls and zero points were scored for Markelov, which has impacted his title aspirations having dropped down from second overall to fifth. Markelov is the only driver on the grid to have won at Austria within the F2/GP2 Series, winning last year’s sprint race.

After winning at Paul Ricard last time out and capturing his third win in F2, George Russell will hope to carry that momentum forward into Austria as he aims to close down fellow brit Lando Norris for the championship lead. Russell won at the Red Bull Ring this time last year in the GP3 Series with ART in race one and hopes to repeat it again to secure his fourth win of the season.

Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing finally get off the mark, winning their first race in the 2018 under Nyck de Vries in the sprint race at Paul Ricard. The Dutch driver’s win helps him in the championship, jumping him up to third overall and helps the Italian team in fourth in the teams standing, only two points behind DAMS. De Vries has never won at the Red Bull Ring before but team-mate Sean Gelael has been on the podium in Austria back in 2016 under GP2, claiming second place in a wet feature race.

Charouz Racing System continue their strong performance from Paul Ricard with forty points captured from Fuoco and Louis Delétraz. Their recent gain in form has helped the Czech team push in battle with Prema and DAMS for third place in the team’s championship. The Red Bull Ring will be a strong track for Antonio Fuoco, who has been on the podium here in the last three years in GP3 and in Formula 2.

There are no Austrian drivers racing in Formula 2 this year but there is only one driver who is backed by Red Bull. BWT Arden‘s Nirei Fukuzumi races under Red Bull sponsorship, having joined the Austrian energy drinks company this year after his impressive GP3 Series stint last year. The Japanese driver hasn’t had the best of starts to life in F2 but will hope to impress the bosses at Red Bull on their home turf. Fukuzumi lies 19th overall in the drivers table, having scored last time out in France.

WHAT IS THE SCHEDULE FOR THE WEEKEND?

FRIDAY 29TH JUNE

Practice: 13:00 (Austria Time)/12:00 (UK Time)

Qualifying: 16:55 (Austria Time)/15:55 (UK Time)

SATURDAY 30TH JUNE

Feature Race: 16:45 (Austria Time)/15:45 (UK Time)

SUNDAY 1st JULY

Sprint Race: 11:00 (Austria Time)/10:00 (UK Time)

WHERE CAN I WATCH FIA FORMULA 2 IN AUSTRIA?

You can watch all session lives from the FIA Formula 2 championship on Sky Sports F1 throughout the weekend in the UK and Ireland. Re-runs of the races will be shown over the week.

