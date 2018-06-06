PREVIEW: 2018 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix – Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE MONACO GRAND PRIX?

The 2018 Monaco Grand Prix can be summarised in just one word: redemption. Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo finally got the win that he felt he had been robbed of two years before, topping the timesheets in every single session and leading the race from pole. It wasn’t all plain sailing for the Australian though, with an MGU-K failure early in the race causing him to lose an alleged 25% power and resulting in him having to defend from the attacks of Sebastian Vettel behind him.

The whole grid got away cleanly, with Max Verstappen making up two places even before the first corner from last place. The Dutchman was relegated to the back after not making it out to qualifying as a result of a hefty shunt in Free Practice Three. Knowing that he had to drive a clean race under mounting scrutiny whilst also aiming to get back into a points paying position on a track that is notoriously difficult track to overtake on, Verstappen showed some of the ability he has displayed in previous seasons to get past several cars – picking off the likes Lance Stroll, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. in the following laps.

Ricciardo’s power unit woes began just over a third of the way into the race, and it increasingly looked to be another chance to win cruelly snatched from him. But, such is the nature of Monaco, that even with six gears and lapping almost nine seconds a lap slower than his qualifying lap, Vettel could find no way past him. Lewis Hamilton was back in third, complaining about tyres and again, finding no way to get through. This is the way the podium was completed.

The race itself was relatively uneventful for the rest of the field. Verstappen’s charge was halted once he had made his way into the top ten, Fernando Alonso suffered his first retirement of the year and the biggest and most notable moment was when home favourite, Charles Leclerc crashed into the back of Brendon Hartley after completely losing one of his breaks. Both drivers were fortunately fine, but Leclerc’s race was ended immediately.

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE 2017 CANADIAN GRAND PRIX?

Last year’s Canadian Grand Prix was predictably exciting, more so in the midfield battles than at the front, with Lewis Hamilton winning from pole and only momentarily coming under pressure from Verstappen at a safety car restart.

Hamilton got away from the line well but it was Verstappen who made the best start, going from fifth to second by the second corner – although he clipped Vettel’s front wing in the process, damaging it enough for the German to need to come in and get a new one fitted. Verstappen’s progress was in turn halted by an engine failure, a common theme for the Dutchman for much of last season.

There was also drama for Carlos Sainz Jr. and Felipe Massa on the opening lap, with Sainz squeezing Romain Grosjean, making contact, spinning and spearing the innocent bystander Massa – ending both of their races immediately.

In one of the most interesting season long rivalries of 2017, Sergio Pérez, and Esteban Ocon had an intense on track battle, with the Frenchman asking to be let past his team-mate to try and catch Daniel Ricciardo ahead, which Perez refused to do. In a battle that went down to the line, it was the Mexican who finished in front.

The podium saw Hamilton taking yet another win in Canada, with Valtteri Bottas in second and Ricciardo third.

WHAT’S THE SCHEDULE?

FRIDAY 8TH JUNE:

Free Practice 1: 15:00 BST

Free Practice 2: 19:00 BST

SATURDAY 9TH JUNE:

Free Practice 3: 16:00 BST

Qualifying: 19:00 BST

SUNDAY 10TH JUNE:

Race: 19:00 BST

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT?

The race and all of the practice sessions will all be shown live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend, with Channel 4 picking up the highlights of the race later in the evening at 22:40. Stay off Twitter if you want to avoid spoilers!

HOW CAN I KEEP UP WITH THE ACTION?

You can keep up to date via Formula One’s live timing app, or alternatively, we here at TCF will be providing all the important news throughout the weekend.