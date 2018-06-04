Räikkönen Blackmail Case Won’t Affect Contracts Talks, Says Marchionne

Ferrari’s CEO Sergio Marchionne says contract talks between Kimi Räikkönen and Scuderia Ferrari won’t be affected by the driver’s latest legal battle with a woman in Canada.

Räikkönen has been alleged that he is a victim of extortion by a woman in Montreal, who claims she was sexually assaulted by an F1 driver in 2016. Räikkönen’s legal team told Autosport.com last week that the Finn himself has been made aware that the woman would go public with the allegations unless a huge “sum” of money was paid.

The thirty-eight year old has denied of any involvement with the extortion complained filed in to “protect the driver’s reputation” according to his legal team.

Räikkönen’s current contract with Ferrari expires at the end of the season but with three podiums under his name this year so far, looks to be in favourite for another contract. The Finn has been rumoured to return to WRC next year with Toyota but has denied the story.

Regarding whether his accusation will affect Räikkönen’s contract talks, Sergio Marchieonne told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport that it’ll not affect talks and his on track action is what matters.

“Kimi has nothing to do with this story,” said Marchieonne “He is not involved in the least.

“As to how it will affect his contract, then in any case they are two completely unrelated things.”

Räikkönen’s case is unlikely to reach a conclusion in months time, with a court case a possibility.