Renault Acknowledges Red Bull’s Departure For Honda Engines

Renault Sport Formula One Team acknowledges Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s move away from Renault engines, after the team agreed a two-year deal with Honda.

Renault and Red Bull have been partners for 12 years, which saw them win four consecutive drivers and constructors titles together.

But since the turn to the V6 hybrid engines, the relationship and ambitions between the two soured. As Red Bull aimed to get back to winning ways with Renault setting up their own race team back in 2016.

Long discussions have taken place over the year of their relationship and whether Red Bull would switch to Honda or continue their partnership with Renault for 2019. But the decision has been made and the Milton Keynes based team will use Honda powered engines for the next two years.

In a statement released by Renault, the team acknowledges its departure at the end of the year and will continue to expand its relationship with the McLaren F1 Team.

“Two years after Renault’s return as a works team, we consider this is a natural evolution for both Renault and Red Bull Racing in view of their respective aspirations.”

“In an extremely demanding and competitive environment we are proud of the extraordinary results achieved with Red Bull Racing over the past 12 seasons, in particular, the four Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships and 57 wins we have taken together.

“After two seasons, we are fully focused on the strong progression of Renault Sport Formula One Team, while continuing to foster the fresh relationship with McLaren Racing.”