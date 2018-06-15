Renault Hires Ex-Mercedes Head Of Powerunit, Matthew Harman

The Renault Sport Formula One Team has hired ex-Mercedes engineer Matthew Harman as their Deputy Chief Designer.

Harman will join the French squad on the 1st September, having spent his recent years as part of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport‘s Head of Powertrain Integration and Transmission Design.

His role at the Brackley-based team involved integration between the power unit, transmission and chassis which has led to Mercedes to four consecutive drivers and constructors championships.

When Harman joins the team in his new role, he will assist Chief Designer Martin Tolliday in the design of future cars.

Managing Director of Renault Sport Racing, Cyril Abiteboul, says the appointment of Harmen with his knowledge and experience will be beneficial to Renault ahead of the 2021 rule changes.

“Over the past three years Bob Bell has been leading the charge for the team to reinforce its technical line-up,” said Abiteboul.

“We are delighted to have attracted someone of Matthew’s calibre to enable the team to anticipate on the design cycle of future cars, a crucial benefit, something we are currently missing since the team’s acquisition and that will become even more important with the upcoming changes planned for 2021.”

Renault currently lie fourth overall in the constructors championship after a strong start to the season from Carlos Sainz Jr. and Nico Hülkenberg.