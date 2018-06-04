Ricciardo Aims To Chase Down Hamilton, Vettel For Championship Lead in Canada

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Daniel Ricciardo will be aiming to put in another strong performance around the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

The Australian was victorious last time out at the Monaco Grand Prix despite suffering an MGU-K failure for majority of the race, beating Sebastian Vettel to the line around the famous principality.

Two weeks on from an memorable day in Monte-Carlo, Ricciardo says the win has only began to sink in as he joins a special group to win around the famous streets.

“I think it’s only just really sinking in that I won the Monaco Grand Prix and crossing the line after such a challenging race felt amazing,” said Ricciardo.

“My name is on the board now and it feels good to win the most iconic F1 race there is.”

As F1 moves to North America to the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Ricciardo returns to one of his favourite cities and to a track where he’s tasted victory before.

The Australian achieved his first ever F1 win around Montreal after passing Nico Rosberg in the dying moments of the race. He also claimed a third place in last year’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Previewing the action ahead in Canada, Ricciardo says he looks forward to returning to one of his favourite destinations in Montreal and hopes the team can deliver another strong performance to chase down the championship leaders of Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.

“After winning in Monaco it’s awesome to be going straight to another street circuit that I love. It’s definitely one of my favourite races of the year, both because of the track and also the city of Montreal itself. The city is just awesome,” Ricciardo continued.

“I’ve had some mixed results in the race but I did win my first Grand Prix there in 2014 and had a podium last year.

“We’ve got some new updates coming, it’s the hypersoft tyre again, the chassis is running sweet, so we could be looking alright. Hopefully we can have another strong weekend and start chasing down the championship leaders.”