Ricciardo wary of ‘No Room For Error’ for the Red Bull Ring

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Daniel Ricciardo says there is no room for error at the team’s home race at the Red Bull Ring for this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

The second race of the ‘triple header’ will see Formula 1 head to Spielberg, Austria at the Red Bull Ring, Red Bull’s own circuit and home race.

France saw Daniel Ricciardo claim fourth place after losing the final podium spot to Kimi Räikkönen, whilst his team-mate Max Verstappen grabbed second place.

Preparing for this weekend’s action in Austria, Ricciardo has noted that the short layout of the Red Bull Ring means that drivers will have to be focused at all times in order to not make a mistake that’ll cost time around the 2.6 mile long circuit.

“Austria is a short lap, but a very busy one.” said Ricciardo.

“It’s pretty hectic, the middle and last sectors are really fast, in fact the final two corners are my favourite, especially in the current cars.

“The race is intense and feels high paced from start to finish so you have to concentrate hard. As the lap is so short there is no room for error, one little mistake will cost you, as all the times are very close.”

Red Bull arrive into their home race in good spirit having won two races, claim four podiums in the last four races and recently signed a new engine deal with Honda.

Ricciardo says that Austria provides one of his favourite dishes of the year, the Wiener Schnitzel, and the home crowd in full attendance at the Red Bull Ring helps provide good energy all round for the Austrian team.

“Austria also brings up one of my favourite dishes of the year, Wiener Schnitzel!” Ricciardo continued.

“A little bit of cranberry and fresh lemon on the side and I’m happy, I’ll probably put down between six and twelve over the weekend.

“It’s good to see all the Red Bull and Austrian fans out over the weekend as it’s the team’s home race. The stands are always packed and the hills are awesome once the sun is out, so good energy all around.”