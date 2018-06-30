Romain Grosjean ‘Proud’ To Split Red Bulls in Austria Qualifying

Haas F1 Team‘s Romain Grosjean says is ‘proud’ to have manage to split the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing cars on their home turf in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Both Haas cars made it into Qualifying three and showed strong pace, with Grosjean managing to place himself sixth fastest overall for the session.

Grosjean’s qualifying result got better when a penalty for Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel for impeding Carlos Sainz Jr., meant the Haas driver get pushed up one slot to start fifth for the race on Sunday.

Speaking after qualifying, Grosjean says he was very happy to manage to get into Q3 with just one set of tyres.

“It was a really good qualifying.” said Grosjean. “We produced some good setup work on the car and we’ve built our pace through the weekend.

“I’m very happy we could get into Q3 using only one set in Q2. It meant we could have more fun and play around in Q3. I was happy with the car. It all went very well, and the balance was great.”

When successfully making into Q3, Grosjean’s first lap was good enough to place him in P4, before the Red Bull pairing and Vettel improved their lap times.

The Frenchman did wish that he could of stayed in P4 for the session, but says he’s pleased to have split both Red Bull cars and see team-mate Kevin Magnussen claim eighth place.

“I was hoping we’d stay in P4,” Grosjean continued. “I was thinking, ‘Come on, that can stay there.’ The truth is that other teams are faster, but I’m very proud to be in between the two Red Bulls, and I’m happy that Kevin is P8.

“We’ve got both cars in the top-10 for the race tomorrow and, hopefully, we get some points.”