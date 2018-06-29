Russell Beats Norris To Pole In Formula 2 Qualifying At Austria

ART Grand Prix‘s George Russell claimed his second pole position of the season at the Red Bull Ring and will start ahead of championship rival Lando Norris for the FIA Formula 2 feature race.

It’ll be a British front row as Russell dominated all of practice and qualifying to place his ART car on the front row. The Carlin Motorsport‘s of Lando Norris and Sérgio Sette Câmara will start in second and third place, splitting the ART pairing of Russell and Jack Aitken, who’ll start in fourth place.

Trident‘s Arjun Maini set an impressive time to place himself in fifth place for the feature race, despite stalling his car at the beginning of qualifying. He’ll share the third row of the grid with BWT Arden‘s Maximilian Günther.

Louis Delétraz placed his Charouz Racing System car in seventh place with Alexander Albon in eighth place. Paul Ricard sprint race winner Nyck de Vries will start in ninth, with Russian Time‘s Tadasuke Makino rounding off the top ten.

Prior to qualifying, Russell was fastest ahead of Albon and Roberto Merhi in practice for the Red Bull Ring.

The hunt for pole position began with the drivers heading out on track for the thirty-minute session, with Lando Norris out on the 2.6-mile circuit. Maini stalled his car in the pit lane whilst waiting for the green light. Trident were able to get the Indian driver going again for the session.

Norris set the first time of the session but was soon quickly beaten by Russell with a 1:14.104s. Norris’ team-mate Sette Câmara placed himself second, surpassing Norris. Maini set the fourth fastest time thanks to the clear track he had during his lap.

Aitken and Norris improve their times to go ahead of Maini, failed to beat Russell’s time, who improves with a 1:13.932s. Delétraz and Günther jump up the order to place themselves in the top five as the first round of runs for qualifying end as the field come into the pits.

With around nine minutes left of the session remaining, the cars started to head out on track as they aim to improve their lap times and positions for the feature race.

Aitken improved his time to go second fastest but couldn’t grab pole off his team-mate, who improves his time to a 1:13.574s. The Carlin’s of Norris and Sette Câmara jumped up to split the ART’s and landed second and third place.

Russell insures pole position with an improve time of a 1:13.541s as Norris pushed too hard at Turn 9 to go wide and ruin his final chance to claim pole position. The ART driver will start from pole for the second weekend in the row as he eats away Norris’ lead in the championship.