Russian Time’s Artem Markelov Aims For Maximum Points In France

Russian Time‘s Artem Markelov hopes that he can achieve maximum points in France in the FIA Formula 2 championship.

Formula 2 returns with the next round in France at the Paul Ricard circuit, after the series took a short break after Monaco.

The series heads back to Paul Ricard for the weekend having used the circuit for pre-season testing at the beginning of the year.

One of the winner’s last time in Monaco, Artem Markelov, will be looking to resume his strong form after claiming victory in the feature race and fourth in the sprint, kick starting his championship ambitions.

Previewing the weekend’s action ahead, the Russian says that the Paul Ricard circuit is one of the hardest tracks on the calendar for this season, due the tracks difficult corners and ever changing elevation.

“Circuit Paul Ricard is one of the hardest trackson the calendar.” said Markelov.

“There are hard corners with changing heights as well as some where you have to go long and deep on the brakes.

“Hopefully after the result in Monaco, we are going into the weekend with momentum and are aiming for maximum points!”

Markelov currently lies second overall in the standings, being only 27 points away from Carlin Motorsport‘s Lando Norris.