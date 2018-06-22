Sebastian Vettel: ‘I don’t see any reason why we should struggle’

Sebastian Vettel says he carries some confidence into this weekend’s French Grand Prix, thanks to Scuderia Ferrari‘s form in the past few races.

Formula 1 heads back to France for the first time since 2008, and returns to Paul Ricard for the first time since 1990, with the last race at the circuit seeing Ferrari’s Alain Prost take the victory ahead of Ivan Capelli.

Vettel arrives into this weekend as the championship leader, having regaining the advantage from Lewis Hamilton by winning the Canadian Grand Prix.

Looking ahead to the weekend’s action, Vettel says that Ferrari are happy with their car but admits that it’ll be difficult to know what to expect with a new track like Paul Ricard.

“The car has worked everywhere so far,” said Vettel, “and we are very happy about it. It’s more difficult to know what to expect here than on any other track, as we’ve never been properly here with the other teams at the same time and on the same circuit layout.”

With everyone ready for practice, it’ll be the first time they’ve driven the new configuration that they’ll use for the weekend. Vettel says he has confidence heading into France, thanks to his recent form and will focus each race at a time.

“We’ll see how it will be, I don’t see any reason why we should struggle and I think we should be doing fine here, but we don’t know exactly what to expect, the asphalt is new and the track is also new to a certain extent,” said the German.

“The fact that we’ve been competitive so far in most of the recent races makes us quite confident for the next ones. We’ll focus on the next races always going step by step. I’m looking forward to racing here!”