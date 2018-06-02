Stoffel Vandoorne “Not Worried” About McLaren Future

Regardless of rumours that his McLaren F1 Team seat is in doubt beyond 2018, Stoffel Vandoorne says he’s “not worried at all.”

Vandoorne has endured a difficult start to his Formula 1 career. His first full season in 2017 was blighted with the poor performance and reliability of Honda’s power unit.

Equipped with Renault power in McLaren’s MCL33 for 2018, Vandoorne has scored in three of the six races so far but throughout his time with McLaren the young Belgian has been over-shadowed by his illustrious team-mate Fernando Alonso.

Alonso sits seventh in the world championship with thirty-two points while Vandoorne is fifteenth with just eight points, leading to rumours that Vandoorne’s place at McLaren is at risk.

“I don’t think about that,” the 26-year-old Sporza news agency.

“I focus on my own performance, which I think is more important. I want to get everything out of my car.

“I have a long agreement with McLaren, so I’m not worried about that, and I’m especially ready for the day when I can really race with a competitive car.

“A contract in Formula 1 remains a contract in Formula 1. Of course you have to perform but the team has complete trust in me.

“I’m not worried at all.”

Should McLaren wish to look elsewhere, they wouldn’t have to look further than current Formula 2 championship leader Lando Norris, the teenager already on McLaren’s driver roster.