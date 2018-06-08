TF Sport Aiming For Silverstone British GT Victory

The Snetterton round of the British GT Championship was faultless for TF Sport with two wins, two poles and the fastest lap of the weekend. Heading to the Silverstone 500 for round four of the championship this weekend (9/10 June 2018), the team is aiming to maintain that momentum.

Tom Ferrier, TF Sport boss, said “We turned an important corner at Snetterton with the two wins and we’re up there in the drivers’ championship.

“The wins are always special, but these were exceptional as the whole team worked flawlessly to get the result. Now we need to keep the wins coming and close the gap to the championship leaders.”

Last time out Mark Farmer and Nicki Thiim took the first victory of the weekend in the #11 Aston Martin Vantage GT3, while Derek Johnston and Marco Sørensen recorded the second win in the #17 car.

Looking ahead to the Silverstone race, Mark Farmer commented, “We had a blinding race at Snetterton, and we should be up there or thereabouts at Silverstone. More of the same.”

Danish driver Sørensen added, “I’ve not tested the car at Silverstone, but I know the track very well, so that’s not an issue. We had a very positive weekend at Snetterton, so we aim to keep the winning feeling again this coming weekend.”

The Snetterton wins extended the teams’ advantage at the head of the championship table to 25 points after five rounds, while in the drivers’ standings, it remains close with just 17.5 points covering the top five.