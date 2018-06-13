Toro Rosso’s Hartley Believed Points Were Possible Before Opening Lap Crash

Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda‘s Brendon Hartley feels disappointed for his team after his Canadian Grand Prix was cut short.

The New Zealander’s race ended on the opening lap with a heavy crash involving Williams Martini Racing‘s Lance Stroll. The Toro Rosso driver was on the outside of the Williams driver at Turn 5, before Stroll suffered oversteer which led to hitting the Toro Rosso driver and into the wall.

Hartley performed strongly throughout the weekend, having outqualifed his team-mate Pierre Gasly for the race and said a challenge for points were on the cards until the incidents occurred.

“I’m really disappointed for Toro Rosso and Honda, because we’ve been quite strong all weekend with a good update from the power unit,” said Hartley.

“I think we definitely had the pace to challenge for points today. I had a good start, similar to the drivers around me, but I got left a bit on the outside of Turn 2 which lost me a position,

“I got a good run on Lance out of Turn 4 on the outside, but he lost the car which put us both into the wall. It’s very disappointing as there was room to make the overtake, and I was looking forward to a strong race.”

After the incident, Hartley was taken to hospital for checks after footage emerge that the Kiwi hit his head on the halo during his impact with the Canadian, but was given the all clear by doctors.

The last two Grands Prix for Hartley has ended in retirements which he feels frustrated that he achieved nothing after he feels happy over his performances over the weekend.

“It’s a frustrating way to end the Canadian Grand Prix as I’ve been really happy with my performance all weekend,” Hartley continued.

“I was delayed getting back to the circuit because I was flown to the hospital for precautionary checks.

“However, I’m definitely fit, healthy, and ready for the next race.”