Travis Pastrana to make rallycross return at COTA

Travis Pastrana will make his Americas Rallycross debut at the second round of the season at Circuit of the Americas next month.

The American, who won the 2017 American Rally Association series title, will race Subaru‘s third entry, replacing fellow rally competitor David Higgins at the team that also consists of former World Rally Championship drivers Chris Atkinson and Patrik Sandell.

“I can’t wait to get back into the 600hp Subaru WRX STI rallycross car in Austin with the ARX series,” said Pastrana. “Rallycross is a blast, and fans are going to enjoy the track and all the action at COTA. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Pastrana’s last rallycross outing came in 2015 when he competed in the Global Rallycross double header event in Los Angeles. His only win in the discipline came in 2012 at the New Hampshire GRC event in a Dodge Dart.

“Having Travis Pastrana in ARX adds another dimension to the championship and further elevates the sport,” said James Taylor, vice president of rallycross for IMG. “Pastrana’s experience in rallycross is extraordinary, and his relationship with our founding partner, Subaru, makes for an iconic and compelling duo. Pastrana and our other big-name championship drivers and teams make our free event on July 14 an unmissable day of action.”

Pastrana is also set to compete at the standalone Nitro Rallycross event as part of the Nitro World Games later this year – an event he founded. Pastrana will join the likes of Scott Speed, Ken Block, Steve Arpin, and Mattias Ekstrom at the event.

The second round of the 2018 ARX season at COTA will be the only event on this year’s schedule that won’t be supporting a World Rallycross championship round. Following the trip to Texas in July, the series will support the Canadian World RX round in August, before heading back to COTA in September.