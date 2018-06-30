Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas Leads Mercedes Front Row In Qualifying At Austria

Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes - Qualifying
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Valtteri Bottas led a Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport front row as he claimed pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Finnish driver beat his team-mate Lewis Hamilton with a 1:03.130s, breaking the track record at the Red Bull Ring. Hamilton managed to beat Sebastian Vettel with his final qualifying run to start the race in second. Scuderia Ferrari will start on the second row with Vettel leading ahead of Kimi Räikkönen.

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen placed himself in fifth ahead of Haas F1 Team‘s Romain Grosjean, who managed to beat Daniel Ricciardo in qualifying. Grosjean’s team-mate Kevin Magnussen will start in eighth place for the race.

The Renault Sport Formula One Team round out the top ten, with Carlos Sainz Jr. beating Nico Hülkenberg in the final qualifying session.

Prior to qualifying, Verstappen suffered a turbo inlet problem in free practice three but the Red Bull team managed to fix the issue before the session started. Charles Leclerc ended FP3 with an gearbox issue, which resulted in the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team in changing it, meaning the Monegasque will suffer a five place grid penalty for the race.

The first session of qualifying got underway with Brendon Hartley heading out on track first, followed by Leclerc and Lance Stroll.

Leclerc set the first time of the session but soon was quickly beaten by the Williams Martini Racing cars of Sergey Sirotkin and Stroll. Bottas became the first of the front runners to set a lap and went top of the time sheets before his team-mate Hamilton set a quicker time. The Ferrari’s of Vettel and Räikkönen soon followed with third and fourth overall on the Supersoft tyres.

With a few minutes left of the first part of qualifying remaining, both McLaren F1 Team drivers and Sergio Pérez were within the dropzone. Fernando Alonso managed to himself up to ninth place whilst Stoffel Vandoorne could only reach fifteenth. Perez couldn’t improve on his time and remained in the dropzone.

The drivers eliminated from the first qualifying session are Marcus Ericsson, Hartley, Sirotkin, Pérez and Vandoorne.

The second stage of qualifying and the hunt for a place in the shootout began with Leclerc heading out on track first. The Mercedes drivers headed out on track with the Supersoft tyres on, compare to Ferrari who went out on the faster, hypersoft tyres.

The Mercedes pairing set the inital times, breaking into the 1:03s and leading the session with Hamilton setting a 1:03.577s. Both Ferrari’s broke into the 1:03s on their first runs but placed themselves third and fourth fastest.

Red Bull’s Verstappen placed himself in fifth place but Ricciardo could only manage ninth with his first runs. The Australian was able to improve to eighth on his final run.

Alonso went wide at the final corner in attempt to escape the dropzone, resulting in breaking his front wing and destroying his lap. The Spaniard could only manage fourteenth fastest.

Vettel went fastest overall in Q2 on the ultrasoft tyres, heading into Q3. The drivers who failed to reach the shootout session were Stroll, Alonso, Leclerc who’ll take a five place grid penalty, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

The quest for pole position began with the two Red Bull’s heading out of track first. Bottas set the fastest time in the first run for qualifying with a 1:03.264s, beating his Mercedes team-mate and Räikkönen. Vettel could only manage sixth best after making an error at the exit of Turn four.

As the rest of the field headed back into the pits, Räikkönen and Grosjean stayed out on track and improved their times. The Ferrari of Räikkönen placed himself in second, splitting the Mercedes pair and Grosjean pushing up to fourth place.

The Red Bull drivers head out on track with five minutes left remaining in a bid to improve their positions but only Verstappen was able to to jump ahead of Grosjean into fifth, while Ricciardo only managing seventh.

Vettel improved his time to go second fastest but was soon beaten by Hamilton during his final run. Bottas secured pole position with a 1:03.130s, breaking the track record once more and leads a Mercedes front row for the race at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday.

PosNo.DriverTeamTimeGapLaps
177Valtteri BottasMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:03.13018
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:03.1490.01921
35Sebastian VettelScuderia Ferrari1:03.4640.33418
47Kimi RaikkonnenScuderia Ferrari1:03.6600.53021
533Max VerstappenAston Martin Red Bull Racing1:03.8400.71018
68Romain GrosjeanHaas-F1 Team1:03.8920.76217
73Daniel RicciardoAston Martin Red Bull Racing1:03.9960.86622
820Kevin MagnussenHaas-F1 Team1:04.0510.92120
955Carlos Sainz JrRenault Sport Formula One Team1:04.7251.59519
1027Nico HulkenbergRenault Sport Formula One Team1:05.0191.88920
1131Esteban OconSahara Force India F1 TeamQ2: 1:04.8451.30119
1210Pierre GaslyScuderia Toro Rosso1:04.8741.33016
1316Charles LeclercAlfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team1:04.9791.43519
1414Fernando AlonsoMcLaren Formula 1 Team1:05.0581.51417
1518Lance StrollWilliams Martini Racing1:05.2861.74217
162Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren Formula 1 TeamQ1: 1:05.2711.1919
1711Sergio PerezSahara Force India F1 Team1:05.2791.19911
1835Sergey SirotkinWilliams Martini Racing1:05.3221.24210
1928Brendon HartleyScuderia Toro Rosso1:05.3661.28611
209Marcus EricssonAlfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team1:05.4791.39911

Related Posts

Stoffel Vandoorne - 2018 Austrian GP - Formula 1
Toto Wolff - Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport
Fernando Alonso - McLaren F1 Team