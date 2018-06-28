Verstappen aiming to make up for 2017 Austrian GP retirement

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen hopes to make up from last year’s retirement at the Red Bull Ring ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

This weekend will see Red Bull head to home turf as the Austrian team will hope to perform well on their homesoil and home track, which they brought back in 2011 renaming the old Österreichring to the Red Bull Ring.

Verstappen secured a second podium finish in a row last time out in France, claiming second place behind eventual race winner Lewis Hamilton.

Previewing the Austrian Grand Prix, Verstappen says he hopes to make up from last year’s opening lap retirement and get himself back on the podium, like he did back in 2016.

“The Austrian GP is always a special one. It is of course the home of Red Bull so we have a good following of Austrian fans and also a lot of Dutch.” said Verstappen.

“Two years ago I was on the podium so it would be really nice to get back up there this year in front of all our supporters.

“Last year ended way too soon due to contact at turn one so I’ll be out to make up for that this year.”

The 2.6 mile circuit is one of the shortest and quickest tracks on the F1 calendar, with the track only containing two left corners.

The Red Bull Ring will be full of support for the Red Bull team this weekend, with expected around 5,000 Dutch spectators expected to make the trip to Spielberg and support Verstappen and Red Bull on.

“The track is a fun lap, sector two is definitely my favourite part of the circuit.” Verstappen continued.

“As you come into the infield you have back-to-back fast left hand corners which are really enjoyable.

“This year there will also be a stand full of Dutch fans there, so that will make it even more special.

“There is in fact a Dutch campsite just outside the circuit which I heard around 5.000 fans are attending, that sounds like it will be fun, certainly noisy!

“One of the highlights of coming to Austria for me is the food. I am a big fan of Schnitzel and Kartoffelsalat, so I’ll definitely try and get a few local meals in during the weekend.”